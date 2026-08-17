6 Comments

  4. If hate is homeless, there is an increasing number of government-subsidized homeless encampments on both coasts where hate can reside. Actually, that’s not even funny. It’s the figurative truth.

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  6. When hate becomes as adorable as a beagle-corgie mix thst lost a leg to a rate bone disease and has Sarah McGlochlan singing during the commercials, I will consider donating. Until then, hate can go urinate up a rope.

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