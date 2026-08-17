Hate Has No Home Here Posted by Oppo on 17 August 2026, 11:00 am Won’t you please donate to help us find hate a warm place to stay? 1
In Jussie Smollett’s loving arms? We’ll even supply a complimentary sammich!
I think Dante has a place in mind…
It’s a Japanese name, so it’s pronounced “Ha – Tay”.
If hate is homeless, there is an increasing number of government-subsidized homeless encampments on both coasts where hate can reside. Actually, that’s not even funny. It’s the figurative truth.
Hate just occassionally shows up for a couch to crash on.
When hate becomes as adorable as a beagle-corgie mix thst lost a leg to a rate bone disease and has Sarah McGlochlan singing during the commercials, I will consider donating. Until then, hate can go urinate up a rope.