Straight Line of the Day: What Is the Difference Between Courtesan and Cortisone? Posted by Oppo on 20 August 2026, 12:00 pm Double-check with your doctor that you heard the prescription correctly.
One’s of Court Royalty and one’s of Cort Royalty. Huge difference.
I believe that they deal with different kinds of swelling…
Either one may require an injection at some point…
I feel sorry for you if you don’t know.
One’s a coordinate system and the other’s a mob boss.
One I need in the ears when the other one won’t shut up. Yeah yeah yeah, talk about your Vivaldi and Monets on someone else’s dime.
One is something you rub on your body to relieve an itch. I don’t know what cortisone is.
One is an upscale professional pleasure giver with clients of wealth and royalty.
The other is just an inactive whore moan.