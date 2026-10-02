Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 9/25/2026 : New Matches for 10/2/2026

So, is this what all the interns do?
Results from 9/25/2026
|(7) Ursula Andress
|No Preference
|(14) Tania Mallet
|111
|1
|62
|(15) Shirley Eaton
|No Preference
|Nadja Regin
|130
|4
|30
New Matches for 10/2/2026
Match 1
Margaret Nolan (Dink) vs (12) Honor Blackman (Pussy Galore)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Margaret Nolan
|4 – 4 – 0
|801 – 5 – 734
Actress: Margaret Nolan Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Margaret Nolan played the Golden Girl in the title sequence and the pre-release advertising for Goldfinger. However, the producers eventually choose Shirley Eaton to play Jill Masterson, and Nolan was given the much smaller role of the pool-side masseuse Dink. Dink is shown massaging Bond, but has to leave when Felix Leiter arrives for some “man’s talk.”
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(12) Honor Blackman
|6 – 2 – 0
|932 – 15 – 629
Actress: Honor Blackman Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
The evocatively named Pussy Galore was an original Ian Fleming character from the novel. Ms. Galore ran a flying circus of female pilots, who were hired by Auric Goldfinger to fly over Fort Knox and gas the soldiers, so that Goldfinger could break in to the gold vault.
Match 2
(12) Claudine Auger (Domino Derval) vs Aliza Gur (Vida)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(12) Claudine Auger
|6 – 2 – 0
|997 – 10 – 555
Actress: Claudine Auger Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Domino Derval was the mistress of SPECTRE agent Emilio Largo. Bond discovers that Largo had killed Domino’s brother, and thinks he can use that fact to get her on his side. They meet underwater as Bond untraps Domino’s flipper from the coral, and Bond manages to convince her to plot against Largo.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Aliza Gur
|3 – 5 – 0
|447 – 37 – 805
Actress: Aliza Gur Nationality: Israeli Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Vida and Zora engaged in an intense cat fight, scratching, fighting and trying to strangle each other. The fight was broken up when an assassin attacked the camp to try and kill Kerim Bey. Bond saved the life of the camp’s leader in the process, who in turn honoured Bond’s request to end the fighting. Happy to have their leader alive, Vida and Zora warmed to Bond, who got to entertain them for the evening.
E.T. (Liz Taylor):
“We used to surf during Nor’Easters, these people nowadays are just a bunch of wimpy wimps.”