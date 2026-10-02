Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 9/25/2026 : New Matches for 10/2/2026

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So, is this what all the interns do?

 

Results from 9/25/2026

 

 

(7) Ursula Andress No Preference (14) Tania Mallet
111 1 62

 

 

(15) Shirley Eaton No Preference Nadja Regin
130 4 30

 

New Matches for 10/2/2026

 

Match 1

 

Margaret Nolan (Dink) vs (12) Honor Blackman (Pussy Galore)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Margaret Nolan 4 – 4 – 0 801 – 5 – 734

 

Dink

Actress: Margaret Nolan
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Margaret Nolan played the Golden Girl in the title sequence and the pre-release advertising for Goldfinger. However, the producers eventually choose Shirley Eaton to play Jill Masterson, and Nolan was given the much smaller role of the pool-side masseuse Dink. Dink is shown massaging Bond, but has to leave when Felix Leiter arrives for some “man’s talk.”

 

Margaret Nolan

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(12) Honor Blackman 6 – 2 – 0 932 – 15 – 629

 

Pussy Galore

 

Actress: Honor Blackman
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

The evocatively named Pussy Galore was an original Ian Fleming character from the novel. Ms. Galore ran a flying circus of female pilots, who were hired by Auric Goldfinger to fly over Fort Knox and gas the soldiers, so that Goldfinger could break in to the gold vault.

 

Honor Blackman

 

Who do you prefer?
20 votes · 20 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

(12) Claudine Auger (Domino Derval) vs Aliza Gur (Vida)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(12) Claudine Auger 6 – 2 – 0 997 – 10 – 555

 

Domino Derval

 

Actress: Claudine Auger
Nationality: French
Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Domino Derval was the mistress of SPECTRE agent Emilio Largo. Bond discovers that Largo had killed Domino’s brother, and thinks he can use that fact to get her on his side. They meet underwater as Bond untraps Domino’s flipper from the coral, and Bond manages to convince her to plot against Largo.

 

Claudine Auger

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Aliza Gur 3 – 5 – 0 447 – 37 – 805

 

Vida

 

Actress: Aliza Gur
Nationality: Israeli
Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Vida and Zora engaged in an intense cat fight, scratching, fighting and trying to strangle each other. The fight was broken up when an assassin attacked the camp to try and kill Kerim Bey. Bond saved the life of the camp’s leader in the process, who in turn honoured Bond’s request to end the fighting. Happy to have their leader alive, Vida and Zora warmed to Bond, who got to entertain them for the evening.

 

ALiza Gur

 

Who do you prefer?
17 votes · 17 answers
Vote

 

 

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