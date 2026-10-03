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  7. Propagandist CNN editor: “Caesar, our subscriptions have fallen behind the Bee of Babylon and the Israeli Planet, both of whom are mocking our lack of credibility. What shall we do?”
    Caesar: “Announce that we are taking evidence against Hillarrea to a grand jury on March 16. Front page!”
    Propagandist CNN editor: “I will advise Markus Thompsonius of his impending promotion.”
    Caesar: “And while you’re at it, run a story on Rome’s new knife control laws.”

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