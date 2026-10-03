Now I’m Really Hungry

I wasn’t hungry at all until I ran across this guy in a news forum:

I’ve got sorghum molasses in my pantry.

Pour a tablespoonful onto your plate along with a pat of butter and mix with your fork. Break open a steaming-hot cat’s head biscuit and spoon the mix over the top. Cut and eat with a fork. Plum larruping.

Or once your bacon is cooked and out of the skillet, pour off the grease, put the skillet back on the heat and pour in a tbsp of molasses. Stir with a spoon, scraping the bottom to incorporate the crusty bacon bits, then spoon over the bacon. Best bacon you’ll ever eat.

That’s working man food. A hundred years ago, that’s the way our farmer ancestors et at every meal.