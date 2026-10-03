Pass Posted by Oppo on 3 October 2026, 3:00 pm Nope. If that’s from the U.S. Marshalls, I am not opening it.
Well it certainly fooled me! When I saw it I imagined a discount leather belt and a salmon colored button up shirt that wouldn’t sell.
I will now view it with the suspicion it deserves.
Well, if there a DQ Belt Buster in there it’s going to be someone’s lucky day…especially if it’s hot off the grill. Fries? Eh, who needs em?
I’m reminded of the old Outer Limits episode “Don’t Open Till Doomsday.”