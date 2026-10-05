Babesleaga Division 5 Winners Group : Week 6 Results and Standings

Well it all comes down to our last match. Best of luck to the contestants. I am also including the list of the first group of Division 6, Group AO. I say tentative because I am not sure about availability of good photos to choose from.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Sydney Sweeney
|6 – 0 – 0
|370
|61.67
|154
|61.67 – 25.67
|Ann-Margaret
|6 – 0 – 0
|333
|55.50
|160
|55.50 – 26.67
|Salma Hayek
|4 – 2 – 0
|247
|41.17
|259
|41.17 – 43.17
|Markie Post
|3 – 3 – 0
|256
|42.67
|251
|42.67 – 41.83
|Shania Twain
|2 – 4 – 0
|219
|36.50
|290
|35.50 – 48.33
|Elke Sommer
|2 – 4 – 0
|218
|36.33
|274
|36.33 – 45.67
|Maureen O’Hara
|1 – 5 – 0
|180
|30.00
|311
|30.00 – 51.83
|Dina Meyer
|0 – 6 – 0
|185
|30.83
|311
|30.83 – 51.83
Week 7
- 10:00 am Maureen O’Hara vs Shania Twain
- 2:00 pm Elke Sommer vs Din Meyer
- 6:00 pm Markie Post vs Salma Hayek
- 8:00 pm Sydney Sweeney vs Ann-Margaret
Group AO
- Angela Marie Dotchin
- Danielle Fishel
- Jordana Brewster
- Danica McKellar
- Lacy Chabert
- Fairuza Balk
- Ashley Judd
- Emmanuelle Beart
Need photos to choose from?
I have a rare photo of a total nude Lucille Ball making a Stag Movie back in the 40’s before she became famous…but it’s too rare to lend out.
In fact it’s in a safety deposit box at a heavily guarded bank in the Grand Caymans.
You are a man of many dimensions.
Having said that, I heard if a person ever calls her Loosey instead of Lucy, well, there was always hell to pay!
And it will cost five cents.
Plus tax of course.