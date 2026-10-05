Babesleaga Division 5 Winners Group : Week 6 Results and Standings

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Well it all comes down to our last match. Best of luck to the contestants. I am also including the list of the first group of Division 6, Group AO. I say tentative because I am not sure about availability of good photos to choose from.

 

Results

 

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82 votes · 82 answers
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80 votes · 80 answers
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78 votes · 78 answers
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Standings

 

 

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score
Sydney Sweeney 6 – 0 – 0 370 61.67 154 61.67 – 25.67
Ann-Margaret 6 – 0 – 0 333 55.50 160 55.50 – 26.67
Salma Hayek 4 – 2 – 0 247 41.17 259 41.17 – 43.17
Markie Post 3 – 3 – 0 256 42.67 251 42.67 – 41.83
Shania Twain 2 – 4 – 0 219 36.50 290 35.50 – 48.33
Elke Sommer 2 – 4 – 0 218 36.33 274 36.33 – 45.67
Maureen O’Hara 1 – 5 – 0 180 30.00 311 30.00 – 51.83
Dina Meyer 0 – 6 – 0 185 30.83 311 30.83 – 51.83

 

Week 7

  • 10:00 am Maureen O’Hara vs Shania Twain
  • 2:00 pm Elke Sommer vs Din Meyer
  • 6:00 pm Markie Post vs Salma Hayek
  • 8:00 pm Sydney Sweeney vs Ann-Margaret

 

Group AO

  1. Angela Marie Dotchin
  2. Danielle Fishel
  3. Jordana Brewster
  4. Danica McKellar
  5. Lacy Chabert
  6. Fairuza Balk
  7. Ashley Judd
  8. Emmanuelle Beart

 

5 Comments

  1. Need photos to choose from?
    I have a rare photo of a total nude Lucille Ball making a Stag Movie back in the 40’s before she became famous…but it’s too rare to lend out.
    In fact it’s in a safety deposit box at a heavily guarded bank in the Grand Caymans.

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