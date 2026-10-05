Babesleaga Division 5 Winners Group : Week 6 Results and Standings

Well it all comes down to our last match. Best of luck to the contestants. I am also including the list of the first group of Division 6, Group AO. I say tentative because I am not sure about availability of good photos to choose from.

Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Ann-Margaret

Salma Hayek 82 votes · 82 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Elke Sommer

Markie Post 80 votes · 80 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Dina Meyer

Maureen O'Hara 78 votes · 78 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Shania Twain

Sydney Sweeney 85 votes · 85 answers Vote

Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Sydney Sweeney 6 – 0 – 0 370 61.67 154 61.67 – 25.67 Ann-Margaret 6 – 0 – 0 333 55.50 160 55.50 – 26.67 Salma Hayek 4 – 2 – 0 247 41.17 259 41.17 – 43.17 Markie Post 3 – 3 – 0 256 42.67 251 42.67 – 41.83 Shania Twain 2 – 4 – 0 219 36.50 290 35.50 – 48.33 Elke Sommer 2 – 4 – 0 218 36.33 274 36.33 – 45.67 Maureen O’Hara 1 – 5 – 0 180 30.00 311 30.00 – 51.83 Dina Meyer 0 – 6 – 0 185 30.83 311 30.83 – 51.83

Week 7

10:00 am Maureen O’Hara vs Shania Twain

2:00 pm Elke Sommer vs Din Meyer

6:00 pm Markie Post vs Salma Hayek

8:00 pm Sydney Sweeney vs Ann-Margaret

Group AO