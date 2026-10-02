Friday Night Open Thread: Achtung October! Posted by Oppo on 2 October 2026, 6:00 pm “Oct–” means “eight,” so October is naturally the tenth month. If we can’t get easy things like that right — and keep Pluto as a planet — what hope do we have with the hard things? 1
What hope do we have with the hard things? Really, did you run that past the interns?
Look. October used to be the 8th month, but between the pagans and leap years, things shift slightly. Once the Earth’s magnetic field reverses, it’ll all be correct again. It’s simple science.
KMFDM can relate.
If you’ll allow a YouTube link to their song from the Naïve album. With a slightly naughty album cover.
https://youtu.be/uF_Z7KUedTk?si=KihJE416bMrvbmOg
I heard FlyDubai is offering “cut rates” if anyone is interested.
…if anyone wants to take the plunge.
Prefixes Sep Oct Nov and Dec were originally 7, 8, 9 and 10 in BC days, which made sense. Prefix “Aug” means “to increase” as in the word augment, so the Roman government haphazardly added 2 months to the calendar prior to August, which permanently messed up the prefixes. The Caesar News Network (which later mocked Pilate for asking “What is truth?”) reported that the 2 month calendar addition was due to flat earth warming, and were incensed that they were later prohibited from being in the pool covering the Sermon on the Mount.