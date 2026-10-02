Quote of the Day

There isn’t anything to read between the lines here. The people who refer to the United States as the “Great Satan” and have vowed to destroy us would feel more comfortable with Charles Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries in charge of Congress. We don’t have many dots to connect in this one. President Trump and the America he believes in are existential threats to the Iranian psychopaths. A weakened Executive branch and a Congress controlled by Democrats are no threat whatsoever to the Iranian mullahs who have been fomenting and funding terrorism since the Carter years. Someone please explain “undecided” voters to me again. ” ~~ Stephen Kruiser