Straight Line of the Day: Biden Claims To Be a Hell of a Lot Smarter Than Most Attendees at Jesse Jackson’s Funeral. Other Claims He’ll Make To the Black Community: …

Biden, who never seems to actually stutter, said:
Biden says ‘I’m a hell of a lot smarter than most of you’ to crowd at Jesse Jackson’s funeral
Fox News via NY Post | 3/06/26 | Jasmine Baehr
Former President Joe Biden told mourners at Rev. Jesse Jackson’s memorial service Friday that he is “a hell of a lot smarter than most of you,” a pointed remark that stood out during his tribute to the late civil rights leader.
Biden made the comment while recounting how he was mocked as a child for his stutter and how speech impediments are often mistaken for a lack of intelligence.
“If I told you I had a cleft palate or clubfoot, none of you would have laughed,” Biden said.
“But it’s OK to laugh at stuttering. … It’s the one place where people think you’re stupid.
“Oh, really? I’m a h— of a lot smarter than most of you,” he added, before quickly pivoting back to his broader point.
“But all kidding aside, it makes you feel really small.”
Other Claims He’ll Make To the Black Community: …
“It it it is is not not true that that tha that I thought thith this was was was go go going to be a a pay paid app appearance by by me.”
To be fair, Biden is a lot smarter than whoever it was that invited him to speak.
Hey man what you said. Is that one of them there double entendre’s?
…”I was the BAD DUDE, not that punk Corn Pop…
“I had a problem figuring out whether to vote for me or Trump, and I ain’t black.”
“I don’t have white supremacy. C’mon man, even though dead, Jesse Jackson still has more active brain cells than I do. No joke.”
Other Claims He’ll Make To the Black Community: …
“Folks, as you know I’m from Delaware, born in Pennsylvania, but moved to Delaware which is – The First State Bank..uh..I mean it’s just the first state, no joke true story. Hail Karl Marx jack”!!
“I always carry a bottle of hot sauce in my purse…. just like Hillary and Beyonce”.
Biden Claims To Be a Hell of a Lot Smarter Than Most Attendees at Jesse Jackson’s Funeral. Other Claims He’ll Make To the Black Community: … Well maybe not all of you, but at least smarter than Jesse. Right? Right?
This dude, James Earl Ray, tried to shoot me. I’m protecting the Reverend, right, and I bend down to pick up a penny some dummy dropped, and bang, Mr. King takes a bullet for me. Still got that penny. Jesse wanted it, even started race riots to get it. I got the penny and that’s why we all can’t just get along.