Straight Line of the Day: Biden Claims To Be a Hell of a Lot Smarter Than Most Attendees at Jesse Jackson’s Funeral. Other Claims He’ll Make To the Black Community: …

Biden, who never seems to actually stutter, said:

Biden says ‘I’m a hell of a lot smarter than most of you’ to crowd at Jesse Jackson’s funeral

Fox News via NY Post | 3/06/26 | Jasmine Baehr

Former President Joe Biden told mourners at Rev. Jesse Jackson’s memorial service Friday that he is “a hell of a lot smarter than most of you,” a pointed remark that stood out during his tribute to the late civil rights leader.

Biden made the comment while recounting how he was mocked as a child for his stutter and how speech impediments are often mistaken for a lack of intelligence.

“If I told you I had a cleft palate or clubfoot, none of you would have laughed,” Biden said.

“But it’s OK to laugh at stuttering. … It’s the one place where people think you’re stupid.

“Oh, really? I’m a h— of a lot smarter than most of you,” he added, before quickly pivoting back to his broader point.

“But all kidding aside, it makes you feel really small.”