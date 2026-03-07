That was me once after eating some gas station sushi but the men’s room was locked and out of order and the ladies room had a line of about 14 ladies waiting to get in..I think one of them was tranny but anyway…
BAD situation.
That’s the kind of thing that they look for at the NFL combine…
Here I was thinking that Oppo was smarter than that. Eating a gas station burrito. Hehehe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
That was me once after eating some gas station sushi but the men’s room was locked and out of order and the ladies room had a line of about 14 ladies waiting to get in..I think one of them was tranny but anyway…
BAD situation.
That’s the kind of thing that they look for at the NFL combine…
Here I was thinking that Oppo was smarter than that. Eating a gas station burrito. Hehehe.