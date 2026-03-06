Friday Night Open Thread: Should Government Subsidize the Windmills of Your Mind? Posted by Oppo on 6 March 2026, 6:00 pm
Windmills are only effective in airheads, so it would be double dipping giving them additional federal money on top of their Congressional salaries.
Subsidize? Hell no. They can pay full price like everyone else.
As long as they don’t also subsidize that wily Quixote…
No one knows. Alan and Marilyn Bergman, the writers of The
Windmills of Your Mind, took the answer to their graves. 😢