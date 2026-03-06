Straight Line of the Day: Yet Another Brilliant Liberal Idea! Possible Consequences: …

Portland launches home share pilot program to tackle housing crisis
koin | Mar 2, 2026 | Amanda Rhoades
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland homeowners can now earn extra cash by renting a room out through the city’s new home share pilot program.
The Portland Housing Bureau announced last week that it is offering one-time grants to homeowners who rent out their spare rooms using a qualified home share provider.
In a press release, Mayor Keith Wilson said the city is exploring ways to utilize existing housing as part of its ongoing effort to address the housing crisis.
“For many Portlanders, home sharing is a win-win solution, helping homeowners to supplement their incomes while providing low-income tenants with affordable housing options,” he said. “We’ve seen similar programs thrive in cities across the nation, and I’m excited to offer incentives and support to boost home sharing in our community.”
Homeowners who meet all requirements can receive $1,000 for the first room, and $500 for each additional room after the first 30 days of leasing.
The rooms must be made available for at least 12 months, and rent cannot exceed $200 per week, including utilities and fees. The rooms also cannot have been rented out within the last 12 months. Tenants may not be members of the homeowner’s family or household, and may not be charged a security deposit.
