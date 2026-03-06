Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 2/27/2026 : New Matches for 3/6/2026

Down to the “Z” and then back to the top.
Results from 2/27/2026
|Ursula Andress
|No Preference
|Martine Beswick
|161
|4
|50
|Daniela Bianchi
|No Preference
|Aliza Gur
|169
|0
|48
New Matches for 3/6/2026
Match 1
(12) Honor Blackman (Pussy Galore) vs Zena Marshall (Miss Taro)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(12) Honor Blackman
|4 – 1 – 0
|632 – 14 – 340
Actress: Honor Blackman Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
The evocatively named Pussy Galore was an original Ian Fleming character from the novel. Ms. Galore ran a flying circus of female pilots, who were hired by Auric Goldfinger to fly over Fort Knox and gas the soldiers, so that Goldfinger could break in to the gold vault.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Zena Marshall
|1 – 4 – 0
|355 – 7 – 609
Actress: Zena Marshall Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
Synopsis:
Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.
Match 2
(15) Shirley Eaton (Jill Masterson) vs Eunice Gayson (Sylvia Trench)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(15) Shirley Eaton
|3 – 2 – 0
|573 – 14 – 355
Actress: Shirley Eaton Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Jill Masterson was the scantly dressed girl who used binoculars and an ear piece to help Auric Goldfinger cheat at cards. Bond caught her at the game, and together they blackmailed Goldfinger into losing his money. After enjoying a few bottles of Dom Perignon with Bond, Masterson was killed by Goldfinger’s henchman Oddjob, in revenge for her betrayal. Bond awoke to find her covered from head to toe in gold paint.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Eunice Gayson
|3 – 2 – 0
|329 – 27 – 496
Actress: Eunice Gayson Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962) From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Sylvia Trench introduced herself in the opening scene of Dr. No as “Trench. Sylvia Trench”, which Bond then mimicked with his now trademark “Bond. James Bond”. Trench was Bond’s girlfriend for the first two films, with a running joke that Bond was called away on a mission just as things were heating up.