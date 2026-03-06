Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 2/27/2026 : New Matches for 3/6/2026

Down to the “Z” and then back to the top.

Results from 2/27/2026

New Matches for 3/6/2026

Match 1

(12) Honor Blackman (Pussy Galore) vs Zena Marshall (Miss Taro)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(12) Honor Blackman4 – 1 – 0632 – 14 – 340
Pussy Galore

Actress:Honor Blackman
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

The evocatively named Pussy Galore was an original Ian Fleming character from the novel. Ms. Galore ran a flying circus of female pilots, who were hired by Auric Goldfinger to fly over Fort Knox and gas the soldiers, so that Goldfinger could break in to the gold vault.

Honor Blackman

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Zena Marshall1 – 4 – 0355 – 7 – 609
Miss Taro

Actress:Zena Marshall
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)

Synopsis:

Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.

Zena Marshall

Who do you prefer?
Match 2

(15) Shirley Eaton (Jill Masterson) vs Eunice Gayson (Sylvia Trench)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(15) Shirley Eaton3 – 2 – 0573 – 14 – 355
Jill Masterson

Actress:Shirley Eaton
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Jill Masterson was the scantly dressed girl who used binoculars and an ear piece to help Auric Goldfinger cheat at cards. Bond caught her at the game, and together they blackmailed Goldfinger into losing his money. After enjoying a few bottles of Dom Perignon with Bond, Masterson was killed by Goldfinger’s henchman Oddjob, in revenge for her betrayal. Bond awoke to find her covered from head to toe in gold paint.

Shirley Eaton

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Eunice Gayson3 – 2 – 0329 – 27 – 496
Sylvia Trench

Actress:Eunice Gayson
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)
From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Sylvia Trench introduced herself in the opening scene of Dr. No as “Trench. Sylvia Trench”, which Bond then mimicked with his now trademark “Bond. James Bond”. Trench was Bond’s girlfriend for the first two films, with a running joke that Bond was called away on a mission just as things were heating up.

Eunice Grayson

Who do you prefer?
