Straight Line of the Day: If I Could Save Time in a Bottle… Posted by Oppo on 21 March 2026, 12:00 pm
The first thing that I’d like to do
Is to save every day
‘Til eternity passes away
Just to spend them with you (my first gf)
… I’d be even more awesome than I already am.
I have a small jar in the spice rack…now what?
I too have a small jar in my rack. Actually my wife’s rack. Right next to the Basil. Or is that basil?
… I wonder if I’d still have to worry about redemption.
Jim Croce had a great idea, but ……..
If I could save time in a bottle, I’d probably knock it off the counter on my way out the door to work, having to clean up broken glass, but at least I’d still be on time for work. Yay.
I’d use it to try a week of 27 hour days, just to see if my body would love it as much as I think I would.
. . . I hope the timeless Barbara Eden is in it
Barbara Eden deserves baberight citizenship. Is there such a thing? This bottle must be won. No more cork-blockers!
Later on I could take vacations. From hell. Unless now is Liberal hell and I’m on vacation from Conservative hell. Suck to go back and have to hear President Harris cackling and getting hit on by Whoopi Goldberg.