Per SciTech Daily, “Scientists Discover Surprising Quantum Properties in Seemingly Ordinary Element,” 2/16/26:

For decades, cobalt has served as a benchmark ferromagnet. Its crystal structure and magnetic properties have been extensively documented. However, the new findings show that cobalt hosts a rich topological electronic structure that remains stable under everyday conditions, pointing to an unexpected layer of quantum behavior. … A defining characteristic of cobalt’s nodal lines is that they are inherently spin-polarized. Because ferromagnetism breaks time-reversal symmetry, . . .

What?

the electronic states forming these lines carry a net spin orientation. By reversing the material’s magnetization direction, researchers can fully flip this spin polarization.

“In certain directions inside the crystal, the nodal lines intersect and cross the Fermi energy where electrons can move freely,” explains Sánchez-Barriga. “Near these crossings, electrons in the material behave like massless, relativistic-like particles, similar to how light behaves, and can travel extremely fast. This is an exceptional behaviour that has never been observed in any elemental ferromagnet before. Moreover, by changing the direction of the magnetic field, it is possible either to open a gap at the crossing or to fully control the spin texture of the nodal lines while retaining the unique properties of the gapless state. This is exactly the kind of switch-on-off functionality sought for practical applications.”

Well, electrons’ spin is linked to their magnetism, electrons can behave like photons, ferromagnetism breaks time-reversal symmetry, and I-Don’t-Know is on third.

News I can’t use.