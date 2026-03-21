You Have Enough Cobalt? No, You Probably Don’t. Get Some More Cobalt.

Per SciTech Daily, “Scientists Discover Surprising Quantum Properties in Seemingly Ordinary Element,” 2/16/26:
For decades, cobalt has served as a benchmark ferromagnet. Its crystal structure and magnetic properties have been extensively documented. However, the new findings show that cobalt hosts a rich topological electronic structure that remains stable under everyday conditions, pointing to an unexpected layer of quantum behavior.
…
A defining characteristic of cobalt’s nodal lines is that they are inherently spin-polarized. Because ferromagnetism breaks time-reversal symmetry, . . .
What?
the electronic states forming these lines carry a net spin orientation. By reversing the material’s magnetization direction, researchers can fully flip this spin polarization.
“In certain directions inside the crystal, the nodal lines intersect and cross the Fermi energy where electrons can move freely,” explains Sánchez-Barriga. “Near these crossings, electrons in the material behave like massless, relativistic-like particles, similar to how light behaves, and can travel extremely fast. This is an exceptional behaviour that has never been observed in any elemental ferromagnet before. Moreover, by changing the direction of the magnetic field, it is possible either to open a gap at the crossing or to fully control the spin texture of the nodal lines while retaining the unique properties of the gapless state. This is exactly the kind of switch-on-off functionality sought for practical applications.”
Well, electrons’ spin is linked to their magnetism, electrons can behave like photons, ferromagnetism breaks time-reversal symmetry, and I-Don’t-Know is on third.
News I can’t use.
Spock:
“And furthermore Captain we need more mine sweepers.”
Captain:
“What the hell? There are no mines in space Spock hahahaha.”
Bones:
“Well just look at the screen, what the heck are all of those floating spheres out there all around us…Fetterman’s balls?”
(episode 22 1968 – Fetterman’s Balls)
When I was a kid I had only one Cobalt 60 comic book. In it the hero Cobalt 60 was a rogue anti hero in a post apocalyptic society. Very violent but fun to read for a 15 year old nerd.
I agree. I needed more. One Cobalt 60 comic book wasn’t enough.