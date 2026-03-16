Straight Line of the Day: If You Were Suddenly Crowned King, What Would You Do? Posted by Oppo on 16 March 2026, 12:00 pm {Ladies, you don’t have to answer this.}
I would enact policies that bring peace and prosperity to all my subjects…
Just kidding, I’d get a giant statue of myself erected in the middle of the capitol.
I’d immediately wonder why I was demoted.
Probably be a lot like King Zod of Abania, but with less smoking and more assassination attempts. Less being a Muslim too.
I would know it was good…
It would depend on what country but ..
King of Fantasy Island:
“I would provide free E.D. pills to all who qualify after seeing my drop dead gorgeous 18 y.o. daughter naked and you don’t get an election.”
“And a free case of Spam to every Somoan if I were King of Somoa.”
Immediately abdicate – who needs all of that responsibility?
Institute tuna subsidies and a dog tax.
Move and capture diagonally both forward and backward one square at a time??
So you’re saying you’d attempt to jump all the other side pieces?
I’m gonna find me a horse
Just about this big
And ride that sucker all along the border line
You could get other people to pluck the floss, though
If You Were Suddenly Crowned King, What Would You Do?
Tax the citizens 100% until they convince Sydney Sweeney to be my Queen.