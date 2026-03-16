12 Comments

  5. It would depend on what country but ..
    King of Fantasy Island:
    “I would provide free E.D. pills to all who qualify after seeing my drop dead gorgeous 18 y.o. daughter naked and you don’t get an election.”
    “And a free case of Spam to every Somoan if I were King of Somoa.”

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