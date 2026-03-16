Science Nook: Terms as Foreign to Me as Senegalese

Scientists Find Clue to High-Temperature Superconductivity in Quantum Materials

Gadgets360 | January 20, 2026

Scientists have recently discovered the underlying hidden magnetic order in the pseudogap phase of a quantum material. The peculiar phase exists immediately above the superconducting transition. The research team employed an ultracold-atom simulator. They were able to detect a hidden antiferromagnetic order even when the material lacked electrons.

This is referred to as doping.