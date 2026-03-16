Scientists Find Clue to High-Temperature Superconductivity in Quantum Materials
Gadgets360 | January 20, 2026
Scientists have recently discovered the underlying hidden magnetic order in the pseudogap phase of a quantum material. The peculiar phase exists immediately above the superconducting transition. The research team employed an ultracold-atom simulator. They were able to detect a hidden antiferromagnetic order even when the material lacked electrons.
This is referred to as doping.
Oh. Which I thought was quite different.
These discoveries are reminiscent of strange occurrences found in ‘spin ice’ magnets. The basic structural units of spin ice crystals are frustrated tetrahedrons of magnetic atoms that do not form a traditional order.
My plan for a government grant: spin some ice made of ultracold atoms into a pseudogap. That should frustrate the hell out of tetrahedrons who were expecting a real gap.
Spock:
“This is indeed fascinating Captain; more than humans having 39 trillion bacteria compared to 30 trillion cells, rats laughing when tickled, and it raining diamonds on Saturn and Jupiter due to high pressure and stomach acid being strong enough to dissolve razor blades and a single teaspoon of soil containing more microorganisms than people on Earth.”
Apparently the universe is a simulation, run by an AI that really, really hates consistency…
Well call me a tetrahedron, ‘cuz I’m frustrated by this non-sense. The title says “High Temperature”, but the article talks about “Ultra-Cold” atoms. So are they hot or cold? Or is this like Sydney’s money makers, they are hottest when cold?
Since French is the official language of Senegal, pseudogaps will occur quite frequently.
Zut! Now I must go to Sud du Cap.
I thought Viagra took care of this problem.
So it’s a candlestick in the library?