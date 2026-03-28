Straight Line of the Day: Reasons Why Iran’s Supreme Leader Hasn’t Been Seen: … Posted by Oppo on 28 March 2026, 12:00 pm Iran gives flimsy excuse why its probably gay and injured new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei hasn’t been seenNY Post | 3/27/26 | David Propper
… he subbed in for Sue Storm when she had a cold & couldn’t make it to work. Turns out it was an eventful day…
Reasons Why Iran’s Supreme Leader Hasn’t Been Seen: …
He got desperate and had to eat the gas station Kabob Koobideh. 🤢
He is busy in an underground bunker with his few remaining generals trying to come up with some humorous “New Rules for Football” SLoTD entries for next Saturday.
“Okay, Okay, I got one… what if they can only pass to the strikers if their shorts are higher than their fingertips? Oh, and the goalies must rub baby oil on their chests once per period. I did say it’s shirt’s vs. skins right”?
Could be just coincidence, but his twelve year old wife was seen making an appointment for him at a Tehran funeral home earlier today.
Reasons Why Iran’s Supreme Leader Hasn’t Been Seen: …
He took driving lessons from Tiger Woods.
Is it just a coincidence that they started accepting 12 year old boys into the IRGC?
Reasons Why Iran’s Supreme Leader Hasn’t Been Seen: …
He was pretending to be Wade Boggs.
…it turns out that he had something to do with the demise of John Wick’s dog…