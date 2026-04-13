Straight Line of the Day: Exploring Extraterrestrial Luggage: What Would E.T.s Pack for a Voyage to Earth? Posted by Oppo on 13 April 2026, 12:00 pm
Clean “over-the-naughty-bits” wear…
Anything Sam Brinton wouldn’t want to steal.
A hit list of dangerous earth-based galactic invaders, including Ryan Gosling and Matt Damon…
Space Hookers and Space Blow.
A bowl of petunias, just in case …
Beef jerky.
You can get it here, but it’s crazy expensive.
Mars bars.
Moon Pies
A full range of Xenoprobes, just in case…
Exploring Extraterrestrial Luggage: What Would E.T.s Pack for a Voyage to Earth?
A towel.
Khaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaannnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnndoms
Cookbooks?