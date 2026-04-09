Straight Line of the Day: The Plan To Liberate Cuba: (1) Go to Cuba. (2) Drink Rum. (3) … ? Posted by Oppo on 9 April 2026, 12:00 pm
3: Hookers
4: Blow
5: ???
And smoke their cigars and turn green in the face and almost barf like I did once.
Rename it “Greenland”?
.
Bullfighting. Lots and lots of bullfighting.
Send a bunch of Karens to the Bay of Prigs.
…3) Un-nationalize the sugar industry
4) Create a better rum industry
5) Sell cheaper rum to the masses
6) Allow drinking on Election Day
7) Run on the Rum platform
i.e., rename it “RumMania.”
“All roads lead to rum.”
♪ Thinking Rum and Cocaine Collapse ♪
…3) Resurrect the Bay of Pigs model, only with private backing
mmm. . . . backingbacon. . . .
Bubba Clinton:
“Heh heh heh heh, heck turn it into another Epstein Island and I’ll be there quicker than you can say Monica Lewinsky.”
Ever so subtly, move the boundary markers of Guantanamo Bay outward; ever outward.
3: Wake up with a kidney missing
3: Learn to Dance like a Cuban
4: Once I’m drinking rum in Cuba and dancing with their girls who cares if we liberate them? Oh fine, human rights and whatnot.
5: Confiscate all their Cigarette boats, sell them to Iran to replenish their fleet, use the proceeds to buy more ammo for A-10’s and continue the hunting missions.
3) Play Yoko Ono singing (shrieking) “Babaloo” over loudspeakers.
The Plan To Liberate Cuba: (1) Go to Cuba. (2) Drink Rum. (3) … ?
Throweth thine Holy Hand grenade sp those filthy commies, being naughty in our sight, shall snuff it.