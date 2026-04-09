15 Comments

  10. 3: Learn to Dance like a Cuban
    4: Once I’m drinking rum in Cuba and dancing with their girls who cares if we liberate them? Oh fine, human rights and whatnot.
    5: Confiscate all their Cigarette boats, sell them to Iran to replenish their fleet, use the proceeds to buy more ammo for A-10’s and continue the hunting missions.

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