Leader of Russia’s Communists warns parliament of risk of revolution due to faltering economy
Reuters | 22 April 2026 | Andrew Osborn
MOSCOW, April 22 (Reuters) – The veteran leader of Russia’s Communist Party has warned parliament that the country’s faltering economy risks stoking a 1917-style revolution and that the government needs to take urgent measures to correct its course.
Gennady Zyuganov, 81, issued his warning to a plenary session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, ahead of a parliamentary election due in September, according to a recording of his speech posted on the Duma’s official website…
“If you (the government) do not urgently adopt financial, economic and other measures, by autumn a repeat of what happened in 1917 awaits us. We don’t have the right to repeat that. Let’s take some decisions.”
Gennady Zyuganov . . . Isn’t he the leader of the Dead Gennadys?
All underwear will be worn on the outside.
… finally there’s a cause that Bernie Sanders can really get behind…
… we’ll just have to see who will Putin the work…
… You don’t know how lucky you are, boy…
…definitely!
If There’s Another Russian Revolution, This Time Around…
“Comrades, this time ALL Bolsheviks get two handles of vodka not just one to join party!”
пойдем драться!!
The Russian army will be losing on three fronts: Ukraine, the rebels, and the odds on favorite Russian national womens track and field team.
Isn’t there something in Revelation about the Anti – Kennedy?
Keep an eye out.
If There’s Another Russian Revolution, This Time Around… the menshaviks will prevail.
I thought Menshavics was a Gay Male Russian Wax Job Spa.
… could you call it a Dumas move?
If There’s Another Russian Revolution, This Time Around…
The Russians need all the men they can get, so they will likely trade to get Brittney Griner back.
Both sides: Let’s Fight!
Both sides: Looking around. Wait, what are we fighting for?
Both sides: We surrender!
France: We’ll call and raise raise you two surrenders.
Putin: Why am I falling out of this window?