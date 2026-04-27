Straight Line of the Day: If There’s Another Russian Revolution, This Time Around…

Leader of Russia’s Communists warns parliament of risk of revolution due to faltering economy

Reuters | 22 April 2026 | Andrew Osborn

MOSCOW, April 22 (Reuters) – The veteran leader of Russia’s Communist Party has warned parliament that the ​country’s faltering economy risks stoking a 1917-style revolution and that the government needs to take urgent measures to correct ‌its course.

Gennady Zyuganov, 81, issued his warning to a plenary session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, ahead of a parliamentary election due in September, according to a recording of his speech posted on the Duma’s official website…

“If you (the government) do not urgently adopt ​financial, economic and other measures, by autumn a repeat of what happened in 1917 awaits us. We don’t have the right to ​repeat that. Let’s take some decisions.”