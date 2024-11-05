Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 5 November 2024, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“No, I’m NOT Peanut – I don’t even know him!”
Stuck the landing again…
♪ “Hey, Macadamia!”
“Just calm down a minute and I’ll explain what I was doing with that squirrel, Miss Lewinsky…”
NONE SHALL PASS!!!!!
Back off! The Dems tried to recruit me to steal Trump ballots out of mail boxes but I refused.
Trump: They are eating the pets!
Government: Hold my beer.
“Don’t taze me bro!”
Squirrel: “I’m innocent!”
U.S. Marshall: “I don’t care!”
“You gotta look for a one-armed rabid ground squirrel”
♪ Gimme Two Hops, Gimme Two Hops, Mister . . . “
Wow…ten comments deep and not one nut joke…what a high brow site this has become.
Out of respect for the rodent it’s because he had a sex change and no longer has any nuts.
RLM..Rodent Lives Matter
For nuts we were waiting for you. A common courtesy.
No Willie Brown jokes, either.
Third comment down. Macadamia is a nut.
“Hey, no fair! The Democrats pulled my teeth, man!”
The new basis for murals to replace all the aging Micheal Brown/George Floyd ones. Paws up!
Don’t Euth!” A_NYSDEC_AB!
No Hillary, they lied, I have no evidence against you!
…The world’s first squirrel mime pretending to be trapped inside an invisible nut.
… and last.
Oh no, it’s William Shatner!
“We’re from the government and we’re here to help.”
SAFE!!