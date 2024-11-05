Welcome to IMAO! Just To Go Over It One More Time, Oppo: … You’ve Attached a Parachute to the Anvil You’re Going To Drop, Right?

Posted by on

  2. I’m Oppeye the Sailor Man

    I yam wot I yam
    And that’s all wot I yam
    I’m Oppeye the Sailor Man

    I’m one tough Gazookus
    Wot hates all Palookas
    Wot ain’t on the ups and square
    I biffs ’em and buffs ’em
    And always out roughs ’em
    But none of ’em gets nowhere

    If anyone dasses to risk my “Fisk”
    It’s “Boff” an’ it’s “Wham” un’erstan’?
    So, keep “Good Be-hav-or”
    That’s your one life saver
    With Oppeye the Sailor Man

    I’m strong to the finich
    Cause I eats me spinach
    I’m Oppeye the Sailor Man

    5
  3. They really put more detail into the tip than they needed to.

    If the yellow dot is your aiming point, you should shift it aft a bit. Hit the engine room, that way if it don’t sink it’ll at least be limping around with Engine Dysfunction.

    2
