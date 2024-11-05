Welcome to IMAO! Just To Go Over It One More Time, Oppo: … You’ve Attached a Parachute to the Anvil You’re Going To Drop, Right? Posted by Oppo on 5 November 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“All it has to do is pull the rip cord at the proper time… oh…” – An Acme employee named Oppo
I’m Oppeye the Sailor Man
I yam wot I yam
And that’s all wot I yam
I’m Oppeye the Sailor Man
I’m one tough Gazookus
Wot hates all Palookas
Wot ain’t on the ups and square
I biffs ’em and buffs ’em
And always out roughs ’em
But none of ’em gets nowhere
If anyone dasses to risk my “Fisk”
It’s “Boff” an’ it’s “Wham” un’erstan’?
So, keep “Good Be-hav-or”
That’s your one life saver
With Oppeye the Sailor Man
I’m strong to the finich
Cause I eats me spinach
I’m Oppeye the Sailor Man
They really put more detail into the tip than they needed to.
If the yellow dot is your aiming point, you should shift it aft a bit. Hit the engine room, that way if it don’t sink it’ll at least be limping around with Engine Dysfunction.
Why would FrankJ (PBUH) give Oppo this obviously dangerous mission?
He said he wouldn’t trust me with the more delicate operation.
Some people are more expendable than others.
^ Nice work! That even looks like Frnak!
Whoa. He needs a lotta work.