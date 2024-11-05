Straight Line of the Day: How To Decide If You’re In an Underserved Community

Harris announces $125M funding for small businesses in underserved communities
I’ve been told that I live in an undeserved community…
Eskimos:
“What are we? Chopped whale liver?
Nothing about all the doomsday glaciers”?!
How To Decide If You’re In an Underserved Community:
Determine the wealth gap between the average constituent in the community and the elected officials. The larger the wealth gap, the more underserved the community.
Dammit! Uber takes 7 minutes to show up!!
I have to drive ten minutes to get to a Whole Foods…
Did you contribute cash to the Democrat party? Have you voted the straight Democrat ticket in every election? Then you might be underserved from the government spigot of other people’s money.
Biden:
“You’re nothing but Wingnut Garbage.”!!
I shop at Goodwill to find a trash bag to wear when I vote.
According to FEMA the definition is:
“Groups that have limited or no access to resources or that are otherwise disenfranchised.”
So not like the hurricane victims in Ashville, or the people soaked in toxic chemicals in East Palestine.
More like the folks that are served by lazy politicians that tend to shade their districts blue on political maps.
In other words, anyone who depends on FEMA.
How to decide if you’re in an underserved community:
Look around you. Are there fentanyl, meth, heroin, crack or other druggies walking around, leaning up against buildings or just standing there doing nothing?
Is pot cheap and plentiful with “green” stores every half mile?
Check your schools. Do you see all types of unnatural hair color: blue, green, yellow, etc? Are the kids dressed in similar odd attire (gangs or openly gay)?
On the streets of your town, do strangers fail to greet each other? Do they even refuse to look each other in the eye?
Does your local police force take way too long to respond to violent reports and outright refuse to enter certain neighborhoods?
Is there human poop in the streets of your town?
Is your town strewn with graffiti?
Do you have an annual gay rights parade?
Do you have frequent “mostly peaceful” demonstrations?
Is your mayor a Democrat?
If one or more of the above are true you DO NOT live in an “underserved community.” There is already more money spent per capita in your town than in Republican controlled towns or rural and suburban neighborhoods.
Is your town motto “Trick or Treat”?
“If one or more of the above are true you” It’s like you can see through my eyes. Do we win a prize if we match all of the above?
Our neighborhood Walmart doesn’t even offer reserved parking.
I know … it is hard to imagine.
When I get my car back from that Walmart valet, boy am I going to give him a talking-to!
No reserved parking makes it harder to “Get your sh*t and get out!”
How To Decide If You’re In an Underserved Community:
Are you drunk yet?
If no, you have been underserved.