Cartoons and Memes : Saturday Night Special

Posted by on

“Howdy Mr. Walrus, looks like we got a new sheriff in town.”

“Well, it’s the old sheriff but he is certainly welcomed.”

“Not by everyone.”

“Nope.”

Winner

10.

This week

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Which one is funniest?
28 votes · 28 answers
Vote

8 Comments

        • Lara Trump Warns Democrats Planning to Cheat in Elections: ‘We Will Find You’
          Daily Fetched | June 17, 2024 | Jason Walsh

          Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-Chair Lara Trump issued a stark warning to Democrats who are preparing to cheat in the election.

          During an appearance at Turning Point USA’s convention in Detroit, Michigan, former President Donald Trump‘s daughter-in-law told the audience, “This year is the year we do it.”

          “We are also sending a loud and clear message out there to anyone who thinks about cheating in an election,” she began.

          “If you cheat in an election, we will find you, we will track you down and we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law,” she added.

          Reply to this comment

    • 2020 vote totals — repeated in six states, after supervised vote counting was paused for the evening:

      Why Did Six Battleground States with Democrat Governors (Except One) ALL Pause Counting on Election Night? And How Was This Coordinated?
      Gateway Pundit | November 10, 2020 | Jim Hoft

      There are several reports on Election night that five battleground states quit counting on Election night.

      NewsMax pointed out the coincidence of it happening in those five states with Democratic governors (except for Georgia) with Trump ahead before the “pauses.”

      Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada mysteriously quit counting after midnight.

      Reply to this comment

  2. Sorry, this probably belongs somewhere else, but:

    The one downside to Trump’s victory is thst now Melania will probably be too busy fulfilling her duties as First Lady to accept an offer to become an IMAO intern.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.