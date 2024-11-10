Cartoons and Memes : Saturday Night Special Posted by walruskkkch on 9 November 2024, 7:00 pm “Howdy Mr. Walrus, looks like we got a new sheriff in town.” “Well, it’s the old sheriff but he is certainly welcomed.” “Not by everyone.” “Nope.” Winner 10. This week 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891028 votes · 28 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Can someone please explain number 10 to me?
Republicans were able to cut out the Democrat 3:00 am vote dump this year.
Ok. How? What changed this time around? What happened to the massive fraud I’ve come to expect?
2020 vote totals — repeated in six states, after supervised vote counting was paused for the evening:
Sorry, this probably belongs somewhere else, but:
The one downside to Trump’s victory is thst now Melania will probably be too busy fulfilling her duties as First Lady to accept an offer to become an IMAO intern.
We can wait.
I knew this would come in handy: