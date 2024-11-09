Why? What Was the Rationale? How Do I Get Some of This Money?

Well, that was quick: NYC mayor suspends voucher program for migrants after phone call with Trump

Not the Bee | 11/8/2024 | Davy Crockett

After a quick call with President Trump, Mayor Eric Adams has suspended the voucher program for illegal immigrants in the city.

The “Immediate Response Pilot” program gave illegal immigrant families pre-paid debit cards of $350 per week to pay for “culturally sensitive food,” while they stayed in taxpayer-funded luxury apartments and hotels.

This happened while thousands of American citizens in New York were languishing in poverty and homelessness.

According to Adams after the phone call with Trump:

“As we move towards more competitive contracting for asylum seeker programs, we have chosen not to renew the emergency contract for this pilot program once the one-year term concludes.”