Friday Night Open Thread: Inner Demons

Last week we explored Hard Truths ™. This week, we discuss confronting Inner Demons.

If you have Inner Demons, don’t confront them, as this will only irritate them. And they have excellent ways to strike back at you.

Also, don’t tell us about them. We honestly don’t want to know. We prefer to think of you as this fairly compatible person who we can share some space/time with, without running shrieking into the night.

Your Inner Demons may have been revealed in your choice of Halloween costume one year, or in your choice of dates, or the template you chose for your checkbook. The point here is that you never know what will reveal your Inner Demons to the outside world. Happily for the outside world, it is very judgmental and can spot these lapses in an instant.

In sum: suppress them, sublimate them, squash them, and don’t let any waitress or stewardess see them. The world will be a better place. (But I think they prefer to be called Flight Attendants.)

