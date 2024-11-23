Trump Selects Oppo, Out of 335,893,238  Americans, Not To Be in His Cabinet

Obsession with Ginger, Mika Cited

“Who is this guy?” Trump asks. “I trust him less than the Secret Service! Next question.”

3 Comments

    • Walrus hauled in front of a Congressional hearing:

      “Mr. Walrus, do you now or ever have you known this so-called Oppo? Yes or no.”

      Answer: “I’m sorry, Senator, I did not understand the question in all its manifold ramifications.”

      Senator: “I won’t sit here and . . . I wonder if the Sergeant-At-Arms could take this witness into custody until such time as he is willing to testify.” {Gavel pounded} {Female mayhem ensues} [Rose and Valerie scream from the gallery]

