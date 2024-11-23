Trump Selects Oppo, Out of 335,893,238 Americans, Not To Be in His Cabinet Posted by Oppo on 23 November 2024, 9:30 am Obsession with Ginger, Mika Cited “Who is this guy?” Trump asks. “I trust him less than the Secret Service! Next question.” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Even Liberals agree it was a good choice.
Walrus hauled in front of a Congressional hearing:
“Mr. Walrus, do you now or ever have you known this so-called Oppo? Yes or no.”
Answer: “I’m sorry, Senator, I did not understand the question in all its manifold ramifications.”
Senator: “I won’t sit here and . . . I wonder if the Sergeant-At-Arms could take this witness into custody until such time as he is willing to testify.” {Gavel pounded} {Female mayhem ensues} [Rose and Valerie scream from the gallery]
You’re damn right I ordered that Code Red!!!