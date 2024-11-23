Oppo Forced by Emu To Read Three On-Air Legal Notices Disclaiming Harassment Allegations By Hot Chicks Who, I Think, Totally Wanted It. I Mean, Look at the Way They Were Dressed.

Yeah, I’m confused too. But when lawyers hand me a piece of paper, I read it.
“The View” Co-Host Sunny Hostin Fumes as She is Forced to Read Legal Notes for the THIRD Time This Week
Gateway Pundit | 11/22/24
Kimmy Jimmel:
“I love Sunny she’s the perfect person to take over my job as Lead Propagandist of CBS since I will be retiring soon due to my TDS.”
P.s. – “And be aware that I will be prepared to sue anyone making fun of me, as it will be threatening to my llivlihood and family.”
On-air? I always thought that he might have been on something…
She’s up to 3? Damn, I missed the last one.