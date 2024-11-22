Every Freakin’ Friday It’s the Same Thing Posted by Oppo on 22 November 2024, 5:00 pm You’ve heard of A.I.? Try A.I.M.A.O.: Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“Terrain… Terrain… Terr…”
Looks like several of us after we heard about the christmas bonuses this year.
I guess they ran out of budget for the legs.
Unfortunately, it’s AI training was from Biden videos. But luckily, the programmers did include the “I’ve Fallen And Can’t Get Up!” communication module which calls home.
Better balance might be achieved via large breasts and a nicely rounded booty.
Just sayin’