Guy With Keyboard Discovers No One Can Interrupt Him

Considers It Akin to a Superpower: Posts Series of Uninterrupted Rants

Whereas in normal human conversation, people would be able to say: “No, please, let me halt you right there … “

Uses Pseudonym “Oppo”

Still Doing It, At Last Report

