Guy With Keyboard Discovers No One Can Interrupt Him Posted by Oppo on 22 November 2024, 4:00 pm Considers It Akin to a Superpower: Posts Series of Uninterrupted Rants Whereas in normal human conversation, people would be able to say: "No, please, let me halt you right there … " Uses Pseudonym "Oppo" Still Doing It, At Last Report
Just wait till he finds the “disable comments” button…
Actually probably best to save that for Season 2. No need to rush things.
Guy With Keyboard Discovers No One Can Interrupt Him…
… until the Russian nuke unleashes an EMP…
But does he know where the ban hammer is kept?