Option C: If I Just Live in the Barn… Posted by Oppo on 22 November 2024, 3:00 pm I hope that's spaghetti.
Live in a barn? From the look of things around here, I’ll bet you were born in one…
Now, look. . . Oh; you’re right.
Why do you think there are so many animals on staff? Although the emu has been scarce lately. Laying low ’till bird broiling season is over?
And now for something completely different:
I call blatant airbrushing on photo #2!
Yeah. Crocheting is seldom so modest.
This highlights the need outlined in that MST3K short: Truck Farming.
Especially on spaghetti farms.
While I typically support model b, to play devil’s advocate here: Model b left out a line after retail and before my plate… the woman I pay to “process” the food. Costs a lot more than the extra $6 the microwavable food would cost me. The fees built into the early exit clause are also outrageous.