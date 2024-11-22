Option C: If I Just Live in the Barn…

Posted by on

I hope that’s spaghetti.

8 Comments

  4. While I typically support model b, to play devil’s advocate here: Model b left out a line after retail and before my plate… the woman I pay to “process” the food. Costs a lot more than the extra $6 the microwavable food would cost me. The fees built into the early exit clause are also outrageous.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.