News Here! Get Your Red-Hot News Here!

To protect democratic values, journalism must save itself
The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists | September 5, 2024 | Sara Goudarzi
… half of adult Americans get their news from social media (Pew Research center 2023) often curated—that is, selected, organized, interpreted, and presented—by their family and friends.
“The editors are being replaced by just people posting whatever they want,
so it’s loss of a professional standard about what counts,” explains Stephen Ansolabehere,
a government professor at Harvard University.
“What is being lost is the idea that people trust an entity, like The [New York] Times, The [Washington] Post, or The Guardian, and instead, the trust relationship in terms of the veracity of the story or the quality of this content is [that] your aunt or your best friend sent it to you.”
Their new business model is printing local news in each neighborhood, using kids as reporters, editors, and sales staff…
“so it’s loss of a professional standard”… he was this close. He seems to have forgotten that word of mouth and free speech were such fundamental instruments along with the press for the normal, everyday, citizen to be able to make educated choices about government that our founding fathers bothered to make it #1.
I saw an article, supposedly written by a “professional journalist” that began with these words “Today, police arrested a 14 year old teenager”. As opposed to a 14 year old infant?