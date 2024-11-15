All I’ve ever gotten to is “Weisenheimer.”

Javier Milei becomes first world leader to meet Trump since election win

The Telegraph via Yahoo! | November 14, 2024 | Simeon Tegel

Javier Milei, the Argentinian president, has become the first foreign leader to meet Donald Trump as he flew into Florida for a visit to Mar-a-Lago.

Mr Milei is due to meet Elon Musk in the coming hours where the pair are expected to discuss strategies to cut government spending.

Mr Milei arrived on Thursday at Mr Trump’s Florida residence, where Mr Musk has also been holed up for several days, and will be the first foreign leader to congratulate Mr Trump in person on being re-elected US president.

The brash libertarian economist will also hold informal talks with the Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter) owner. The pair will chat about their shared interest in slashing public spending and jobs.

Since taking office in December last year, Mr Milei has overseen cuts to Argentina’s bureaucracy, abolishing multiple government agencies, including entire departments, and sacking an estimated 15,000 officials.