Man Files Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit for Suffering Trauma

Posted by on

Too “Emotionally Flabbergasted” To Describe It — “The Passchendaele of Traumas” — For Fear of Reliving It

Asks Unspecified Damages, From Unspecified Parties

Trump, Musk Named

Yep, I should have been a lawyer.

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.