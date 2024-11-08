Odd Coincidence

Monkey Business

SteynonLine | November 8, 2024 | Mark Steyn

~I see the Deep State have moved to Plan B:

MORE – Monkeys escaped the experimental drug and infectious disease lab, Alpha Genesis, late Wednesday night. Residents are told to lock their windows and doors. So far, none have been captured despite the use of traps and thermal cameras deployed by police. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 7, 2024

NBC News cautions:

Anyone who finds a monkey should not interact with it.

… In fact, the plague monkeys have “escaped” from this secure facility before. The last time they had a big mass breakout was …oh, eight years ago.

That would be 2016. So they’re only loosed upon the land when Donald Trump becomes President-Elect. Good to know.