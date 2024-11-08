Odd Coincidence

Monkey Business
SteynonLine | November 8, 2024 | Mark Steyn
~I see the Deep State have moved to Plan B:
MORE – Monkeys escaped the experimental drug and infectious disease lab, Alpha Genesis, late Wednesday night. Residents are told to lock their windows and doors. So far, none have been captured despite the use of traps and thermal cameras deployed by police. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 7, 2024
NBC News cautions:
Anyone who finds a monkey should not interact with it.
… In fact, the plague monkeys have “escaped” from this secure facility before. The last time they had a big mass breakout was …oh, eight years ago.
That would be 2016. So they’re only loosed upon the land when Donald Trump becomes President-Elect. Good to know.
Gibbons’ Decline and Fall.
Class is now in Rhesus.
Monkey around and find out…
JUMANJI! We have to finish the game.
Dispatch the Scary Evil Monkey to round them up!
Proving you’re an Old-Timer.
^ Well, for sure, I’m old. And I used to use the Windows Timer function quite a bit. But it was only good to a couple of mill’s (as Windows SUCKS). And then some smart guy wrote one that was good to a mill. And then I discovered how to synchronize to GPS’s one Hz. time pulse, accurate to one microsecond indefinitely. And that was the best Timer I ever had on a PC for time-critical applications.
Wait. I’m off track, aren’t I? Sorry. Retired people are unburdened by what has been!
Time is something to contemplate, time.
Yeah, like is it intrinsic to reality, as in a mathematical coordinate?
Or is it an emergent property from the existence and properties of matter?
It’s just a jump to the left.