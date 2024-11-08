Straight Line of the Day: Also Turning Out To Be a Bunch of Rocks: …

An 87-year-old quest to find Amelia Earhart’s missing plane looked like it had finally come to an end earlier this year.

Following an extensive expedition, explorers at South Carolina firm Deep Sea Vision said they’d found an ‘aircraft-shaped object’ in the same region of the Pacific where the legendary aviator vanished in 1937.

However, a second expedition now reveals the object is not an aircraft at all, but simply a bunch of rocks.