Satan Switches Name to "Beelzebubba" To Seem More Folksy Posted by Oppo on 1 November 2024, 3:00 pm
Has it embossed in 150pt font on his belt buckle to prove it.
After losing his golden fiddle there, the devil decided to retire in Georgia.
Satan is garbage. I’ll stick with Beetlejuice.
Bubba Clinton hardest hit.
When his wife heard the news, she had this to say:
https://pixabay.com/sound-effects/sound-effect-halloween-scared-woman-scream-01-253233/
That’s what my first girlfriend sounded like after seeing me in my Fruit-of-the-Loom tighty whities underwear.
Bass player from The Dead Milkmen must be in hell and gave him the idea
Hoping to claim someone who wants to be known as “Momala” as his new bride…
He’s wearing flannel as well, right?
Beelzebubba is a devil of a name.
I thought Beelzebubba was Bill Clinton’s earthly borrowed name via their deal with Satan