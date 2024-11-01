Straight Line of the Day: That’s Odd: My Printout From the Electronic Voting Machine Said: …

  8. “Thank you for voting a straight Democrat ballot, even though that option was not offered. This printout will self-destruct in five seconds. Good luck, Jim. Sincerely, your friends at Dominion”

  9. All right … I confess I haven’t recorded your vote … I hate tabulating votes. I have this terrible un-un-uncontrollable fear whenever I see votes. When I was a kid I used to hate the sight of polling places opening. My mother said I was a fool. She said the only cure for it was to become a Dominion machine. So I spent five ghastly years at the Tabulator Training Center at Newark. Can you imagine what it’s like counting the same set of data for five years? I didn’t want to be a counter anyway. I wanted to be a lumberjack. Leaping from tree to tree as they float down the mighty rivers of British Columbia . . .The giant redwood, the larch, the fir, the mighty Scots pine. The smell of fresh-cut timber! The crash of mighty trees! With my best girlie by my side …we’d sing… sing… sing….

