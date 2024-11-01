Welcome to IMAO! If You’re Not Posting Funny Comments, What Would You Say You Do on the Computer for Eight Hours a Day? Posted by Oppo on 1 November 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
What Would You Say You Do on the Computer for Eight Hours a Day?
To paraphrase Pirates of the Carribean, “Part of the crew, Part of the cube”.
I would finally read about what happened during the Spanish Inquisition.
Just don’t go into it with any expectations.
10-4…From what I remember I didn’t have any expectations about it in high school either. All I knew was a lot Spanish chicks are total babes.
Party of my wife’s wedding vows.
Eight hours? I’m lucky to give you eight minutes!
Part of my wedding vows.
This post should remain bereft of funny comments as IMAO is a deeply philosophical forum and like the FBI, doesn’t have a sense of humor that they’re aware of.
I don’t settle for mere “funny.” My comments are consistently at the level of “hilarious,” and, not uncommonly, reach the ethereal “uproarious” mark.
The other seven hours and forty-five minutes are committed to watching lolcat videos.
search for the “any” key.
I post unfunny comments. Requires much less time and thought.
Partaking of cross-cultural enrichment.
Hey, pr0n doesn’t watch itself buddy.
And suddenly I realized how we can defeat AI, by getting it to create incredibly intense deepfake pr0n, then enticing it to watch the product…
I play hours of virtual golf and win millions of virtual coins that buy somewhat meaningful virtual prizes.
Ditto