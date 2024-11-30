Straight Line of the Day: How Else Could You Demonstrate the Significance of Relativistic Effects in Superheavy Elements?

The Periodic Table Just Got Wilder: Scientists Unveil the Secrets of the Heaviest Element Ever – Moscovium
Scitech Daily | November 21, 2024 | GSI Helmholtz Centre for Heavy Ion Research
Moscovium and nihonium have been identified as more reactive than flerovium, demonstrating the significance of relativistic effects in superheavy elements.
An international team led by scientists from GSI/FAIR in Darmstadt, Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, and the Helmholtz Institute Mainz has successfully determined the chemical properties of the artificially produced superheavy elements moscovium and nihonium (elements 115 and 113).
Moscovium is now the heaviest element ever to be chemically studied.
