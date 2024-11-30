Straight Line of the Day: How Else Could You Demonstrate the Significance of Relativistic Effects in Superheavy Elements?

Posted by on

The Periodic Table Just Got Wilder: Scientists Unveil the Secrets of the Heaviest Element Ever – Moscovium
Scitech Daily | November 21, 2024 | GSI Helmholtz Centre for Heavy Ion Research

Moscovium and nihonium have been identified as more reactive than flerovium, demonstrating the significance of relativistic effects in superheavy elements.

An international team led by scientists from GSI/FAIR in Darmstadt, Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, and the Helmholtz Institute Mainz has successfully determined the chemical properties of the artificially produced superheavy elements moscovium and nihonium (elements 115 and 113).

Moscovium is now the heaviest element ever to be chemically studied. 

6 Comments

  3. How Else Could You Demonstrate the Significance of Relativistic Effects in Superheavy Elements?

    Invite it to Thanksgiving dinner to see which in-laws he gets along with and which ones have no simpatico.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.