Wait — What in Hell Am I Reading?

Pickleball victim breaks silence after shocking on-court attack: ‘Lost memory for three hours’

NY Post | 11/20/2024 | Andew McMurty, News.com.au

The man who got kicked in the face in a shocking moment of pickleball violence just wants to be done with it and has no plans on pressing charges.

Footage of the fiery on-court altercation at a tournament in Mexico has gone viral, surprising many given pickleball’s reputation as a friendly sport.

In what appeared to be a match point, the eventual kicker, who was wearing pink shorts, received a serve before approaching the net, where he illegally stepped over the non-volley line.

That mistake gave away a foot fault, and ultimately the match.