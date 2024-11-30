Wait — What in Hell Am I Reading?

Pickleball victim breaks silence after shocking on-court attack: ‘Lost memory for three hours’
NY Post | 11/20/2024 | Andew McMurty, News.com.au
The man who got kicked in the face in a shocking moment of pickleball violence just wants to be done with it and has no plans on pressing charges.
Footage of the fiery on-court altercation at a tournament in Mexico has gone viral, surprising many given pickleball’s reputation as a friendly sport.
In what appeared to be a match point, the eventual kicker, who was wearing pink shorts, received a serve before approaching the net, where he illegally stepped over the non-volley line.
That mistake gave away a foot fault, and ultimately the match.
Lost memory for three hours? Wearing pink shorts? Kicked in the face? Had he been maintaining silence, and now broke it? Pickleball? Kicker? “Appeared to be a match point”? Wasn’t anyone keeping score?
“Foot-faulting Fellow Flashes Felonious Footwork for Finals Fiasco”
“Pickleball Pickle: Punk in Pink Piqued”