Take THAT, God!

(Not for the weak of heart, or stomach)
How Gender Reassignment Surgery Works
Live Science | 8/26/13 | Ross Toro
Ugh. Toto, Toro! It’s worse than a bullfight.
Converting male anatomy to female anatomy requires removing the penis, reshaping genital tissue to …
OK, that’s enough.
An incision is made into the scrotum, and the flap of skin is pulled back. The testes are removed.
I said, that’s enough!
Following surgery, estrogen (a female hormone) will stimulate breast development, widen the hips, inhibit the growth of facial hair and slightly increase voice pitch.
Will you please shut up?
Female-to-male surgery has achieved lesser success due to the difficulty of creating a functioning penis from the much smaller clitoral tissue available in the female genitals.
Oh, for the love of —
I’m going to go watch some 70s and 80s sitcoms, or even old IMAO comments, to cleanse my worldview.
I’d like to donate my body to science. NOT!!!
He thinks that male circumcision is “quite enough, thank you”…
Is that from “Life of Brian”?
Yw-ow. And people do get it as adults. I give them credit for their commitment to their beliefs. Now, tell me, do you think I am in trouble with the Most High for my title?