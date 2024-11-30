Take THAT, God!

(Not for the weak of heart, or stomach)

How Gender Reassignment Surgery Works

Live Science | 8/26/13 | Ross Toro

Ugh. Toto, Toro! It’s worse than a bullfight.

Converting male anatomy to female anatomy requires removing the penis, reshaping genital tissue to …

OK, that’s enough.

An incision is made into the scrotum, and the flap of skin is pulled back. The testes are removed.

I said, that’s enough!

Following surgery, estrogen (a female hormone) will stimulate breast development, widen the hips, inhibit the growth of facial hair and slightly increase voice pitch.

Will you please shut up?

Female-to-male surgery has achieved lesser success due to the difficulty of creating a functioning penis from the much smaller clitoral tissue available in the female genitals.

Oh, for the love of —

I’m going to go watch some 70s and 80s sitcoms, or even old IMAO comments, to cleanse my worldview.

Like this: Like Loading...