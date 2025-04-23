T — a Drink With Jammin’ Bread Posted by Oppo on 23 April 2025, 3:00 pm Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with T. . Tariff: There is absolutely no consensus on the meaning of this. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Transcomment. Turkey Baconed.
Trinity: a being of unsurpassed beauty and mystery, whether found in the pages of Scripture or in The Matrix…
Thrust Man (Marvel) Loses His Virginity
Tommyknocker: A critic of rock opera…
Trainssexual: A visual metaphor from films of certain vintage…
tat: a very usefull thing to have when trading
Or being kept from being deported.
Trannicendental Meditation:
When a Tranny meditates while transitioning like a true Trooper.
Trumpette- a female MAGA
Toonce- a bad driver.
Titanics
“Did you see the titanics on her”?
Testosteroni (noun):
Hormone activated by eating seasoned vermicelli and rice mixture. Can be deactivated by playing with one’s noodle.
It’s the San Francisco treat.
Theodore’s Tavern and Motel
Encino Ca.
Cut Rates for Veterans and children stay free
Transylpainia – where trannies go to have their ______ cut off.
(Sorry about that. That’s just NASTY!)
Tarrifle = The ten percent fee you pay to the feral gubm’t to exercise your 2A “rights”…..
;-p
T is for Tree Mobile📲