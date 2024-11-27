Taxpayers Thrown Under the Bus Again

Liberal Texas city Austin parks its 46 new e-buses due to inadequate charging infrastructure
Just the News | 11/19/24 | Kevin Killough
The Austin Monitor reports that 46 new electric buses – costing around $1 million each – will be in storage for at least a year due to lack of charging infrastructure to keep them running all day. The buses were manufactured by now-bankrupt Proterra, which has left city transit districts across the country with fleets of inoperable buses.
Proterra was acquired by Phoenix Motor Inc., which the Monitor reports is struggling to service warranties and repair technical issues.
The city’s transit board appropriated $255 million to buy 197 electric buses, some of which were manufactured by Minnesota-based New Flyer of America. In July, KUT News reported that Austin’s transit officials were beginning to realize that their ambitious e-bus plan was crumbling.
But they’ve done their part to save the planet.