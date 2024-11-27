Taxpayers Thrown Under the Bus Again

Posted by on

Liberal Texas city Austin parks its 46 new e-buses due to inadequate charging infrastructure
Just the News | 11/19/24 | Kevin Killough

The Austin Monitor reports that 46 new electric buses – costing around $1 million each – will be in storage for at least a year due to lack of charging infrastructure to keep them running all day. The buses were manufactured by now-bankrupt Proterra, which has left city transit districts across the country with fleets of inoperable buses.

Proterra was acquired by Phoenix Motor Inc., which the Monitor reports is struggling to service warranties and repair technical issues.

The city’s transit board appropriated $255 million to buy 197 electric buses, some of which were manufactured by Minnesota-based New Flyer of America. In July, KUT News reported that Austin’s transit officials were beginning to realize that their ambitious e-bus plan was crumbling.

2 Comments

  1. Let’s go!
    Austin Transit looks down the street
    As the grim truth brings them low
    Ain’t no sound but the sound of some feet
    Pedestrians ready to go
    Are you ready? Hey
    Are you ready for this?
    Are you hanging on the edge of your seat?
    Out of the doorway the millions slip
    To the sound of the beat, yeah
    Another bus bites the dust
    Another bus bites the dust
    And another one gone, and another one gone
    Another bus bites the dust (yeah)
    Hey, it’s gonna get you too
    Another one bites the dust
    How do you think you’re going to get home
    Or to work , after they’re gone?
    Took the city for all that they had
    And skipped on down the road
    Are you happy, are you satisfied?
    How long can you stand the heat?
    Out of the doorway the millions slip
    To the sound of the beat, look out
    Another one bites the dust
    Another one bites the dust
    And another bus gone, and another bus gone
    Another one bites the dust
    Hey, you’ll all be walking too
    Another one bites the dust
    Hey!
    Oh, take it
    Bite the dust
    Bite the dust, hey

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.