Oh, Brother, Are They Going To Get Ninnyundated

Italian village offers 1-euro homes to Americans wanting to relocate after election The Hill | 11/19/2024 | Ashleigh Fields

A small rural village in Italy is offering homes for as little as $1.06 after the 2024 presidential election.

“Are you worned out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities? It’s time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia,” the promotional website says.

The village of Ollolai on the island of Sardinia is working to increase their population size after decades of decline by attracting Americans seeking a new home.