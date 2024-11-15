Welcome to IMAO! Hot Dog; It’s Payday! Posted by Oppo on 15 November 2024, 11:00 am Go ahead; you’ve earned it. Fits into most G-strings. The ones it doesn’t fit into, you don’t want to try to force, anyway. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Is that after taxes?
You wish!
Divide by thirty if you are an optimist.
Divide by forty if you are a realist.
Divide by fifty if you are an Au, 79 theorist.
. . . . . . .
To account for inflation.
(As our fiat currency is being degraded.)
;-/
I’m just a good, pious fella. I’ve never tried to fit a dollar into this, “G-thing” you called it? Can you provide some photographic evidence to back up your claims?
Isn’t there an app for that yet? In today’s cashless/touchless society you would think strippers have a QR code tattooed on their asses.
Mmmmm – hot dog…