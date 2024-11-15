It’s not like a news source that you’d go to hourly to get updated on current events.
It’s not like a dating site, Mika’s lawyers tell me.
It’s not like a chat room, because there’s not much room and not much chat. Just observations.
It’s not like anything else on earth, as far as I can tell.
It’s just like reality TV, except for the TV part… and the reality…
It’s X, run like a focus group…
It’s short-form comedy, colored by long-term angst…
It’s a cesspool of misogynistic excess, apparently run by unmanageable teenagers…
IMAO is like the only website I’ve ever been to with a “.us” domain.
IMAO is like a kid in a candy store with a toothache while looking at all the Babesleagas.
Seinfeld of the Internet.
What Is IMAO Like?
It all depends on whether you take the Red Pill, or the Blue Pill.
The Blue Pill gets you Châteaubriand, the finest French Cabernet and good conversation.
The Red Pill causes you to descend to IMAO’s core pit with its Scary Evil monkeys (that bite!) who feed and protect the great FrnakJ, sitting slovenly on his comedic throne while tossing out Random Thoughts to his subjects. Whatever you do, do not probe the pit!
A stream of bat’s piss.