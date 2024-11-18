Trump Who?

If there’s one person on the earth who hasn’t gotten much press lately — “ink,” as journalists call it — it’s Donald J. Trump.

Everyone totally ignores him. And everyone also ignores the “J.” in his name

Yet — he’s about to become the most powerful man in the world. He has the power to change the price of butter. Ponder that!

He can also send young boys to war. But he won’t. Because he has a hot wife, and he’s incredibly rich. He’s like Putin, if Putin were nice. Why would either of them act contrary to their nature?

Nobody likes the liberals who oppose him, so that’s one major point in his favor.

And he doesn’t have dogs like Commander and Hater Sic ‘im that bite people. So that’s a second point.

Feel free to add your own Trump observations below. As I said, he doesn’t get nearly enough attention.

